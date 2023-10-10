A downloadable game

Contained in these two documents are rules to play Scum & Villainy in the Mass Effect Setting, including the following:

  • Updated actions
  • Updated terminology
  • 9 Playbooks
  • The Warsaw, a military recon and special operations ship based on the Normandy.
  • The Loki, a research, exploration, and fringe settlement vessel based on the Tempest.
  • Updated entanglements for the Mass Effect setting
  • Updated entanglements, upkeep, and debt rules for military games
  • Updated entanglements and debt rules for new colony games
  • Milky Way galaxy map
  • Faction Sheet
  • Sector Sheets

I hope you enjoy it! If you find any mistakes or have feedback, feel free to reach out!

This is a fan supplement and it requires Scum & Villainy to play.


Legal

Mass Effect: Paragons & Renegades is not sanctioned by or affiliated with Electronic Arts Inc, BioWare, Evil Hat Productions, or any other rights-holding company or entity.

This document is a fan-made supplement for Scum & Villainy, inspired by the wonderful Mass Effect setting. It requires the Scum & Villainy book to play. Some special abilities are from Scum & Villainy and Blades in the Dark.

