Contained in these two documents are rules to play Scum & Villainy in the Mass Effect Setting, including the following:



Updated actions

Updated terminology

9 Playbooks

The Warsaw, a military recon and special operations ship based on the Normandy.

The Loki, a research, exploration, and fringe settlement vessel based on the Tempest.

Updated entanglements for the Mass Effect setting

Updated entanglements, upkeep, and debt rules for military games

Updated entanglements and debt rules for new colony games

Milky Way galaxy map

Faction Sheet

Sector Sheets

I hope you enjoy it! If you find any mistakes or have feedback, feel free to reach out!

This is a fan supplement and it requires Scum & Villainy to play.







Legal

Mass Effect: Paragons & Renegades is not sanctioned by or affiliated with Electronic Arts Inc, BioWare, Evil Hat Productions, or any other rights-holding company or entity.

This document is a fan-made supplement for Scum & Villainy, inspired by the wonderful Mass Effect setting. It requires the Scum & Villainy book to play. Some special abilities are from Scum & Villainy and Blades in the Dark.