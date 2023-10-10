Paragons & Renegades
Contained in these two documents are rules to play Scum & Villainy in the Mass Effect Setting, including the following:
- Updated actions
- Updated terminology
- 9 Playbooks
- The Warsaw, a military recon and special operations ship based on the Normandy.
- The Loki, a research, exploration, and fringe settlement vessel based on the Tempest.
- Updated entanglements for the Mass Effect setting
- Updated entanglements, upkeep, and debt rules for military games
- Updated entanglements and debt rules for new colony games
- Milky Way galaxy map
- Faction Sheet
- Sector Sheets
I hope you enjoy it! If you find any mistakes or have feedback, feel free to reach out!
This is a fan supplement and it requires Scum & Villainy to play.
Legal
Mass Effect: Paragons & Renegades is not sanctioned by or affiliated with Electronic Arts Inc, BioWare, Evil Hat Productions, or any other rights-holding company or entity.
This document is a fan-made supplement for Scum & Villainy, inspired by the wonderful Mass Effect setting. It requires the Scum & Villainy book to play. Some special abilities are from Scum & Villainy and Blades in the Dark.
Paragons and Renegades All Pages 24 MB
Overview Pages Only
Setting Pages Only 7 MB
Playbook Sheets Only 10 MB
- Major UpdateMar 08, 2023
Is Soldier intended to have two Fine Acc. Longarms, or is one of them an error?
It's intentional! One might be a Sniper Rifle, while one is an Assault Rifle or Shotgun. The Soldier always has the right weapon for the job. :)
Thanks
Hell yeah!!! Recently started a playthrough of the trilogy again and I've been itching for a TTRPG to capture the feel of the game. Thank you for your work!
This looks like a really awesome conversion! Great work!
Thank you so much!